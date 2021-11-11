Therese M. Peloquin, 92, of Manville died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at The Holiday in Manville. She was a daughter of the late Theodore and Alma (Dupuis) Peloquin.
Therese was a proud lifelong resident of Manville and a devoted lifetime communicant of St. James Parish.
Therese was employed in the local textile industry with the Rochambeau Worsted Company before retiring.
Therese was a very “hands-on” person, as evidenced by her working on cars and changing her own oil. She loved to play along with her nieces and nephews, especially getting together in a baseball game. She was gifted with musical talent and liked to play tunes on the harmonica. Therese also enjoyed many trips with her family, especially to Canada to visit relatives.
Therese will be remembered as a cheerful and happy person. She had a positive outlook on life and was a wonderful aunt and a very special part of the lives of her extended family.
Therese is survived by her sister and best friend Irene Capparella of Lincoln and was the sister of the late J. Romeo Peloquin, J. Camille Peloquin, Armand Peloquin, Gerard Peloquin and Claire Bourget. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be held Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 71 Central St., Manville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. James Church, Division Street, Manville. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.
Visiting hours are Monday morning from 9 to 10:45 a.m., prior to Mass, at the funeral home.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.