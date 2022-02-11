Therese “Terry” Laverty, 94, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Feb. 8, 2022.
She was the wife of the late John “Cliff” Laverty. They had been married for 37 years. A lifelong resident of Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Kathryn (Williams) Conway.
Terry was a service representative for New England Telephone and Verizon Communications, retiring in 1982. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Church where she taught religious education and was a member of the church choir for many years.
She cherished her garden, cared for every animal that wandered into her yard and had a special fondness for her cats. She was also a longtime member of the Cumberland Garden Club. She spent the last few years as a resident of Mount Saint Rita Health Centre along with her late husband, Cliff. The family would like to thank the staff at Mount Saint Rita and Hope Health Hospice for their compassionate care of Terry.
She is survived by her stepson, David Laverty, and his wife, Cathleen, and her grandchildren, Kristen Murray, Ryan Laverty, Amy Laverty, and Sean Laverty.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m., in St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. The family will begin receiving guests at 9:30 a.m., prior to the Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence RI 02904, in memory of Terry, would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland; www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
