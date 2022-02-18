Therese V. Laferriere, 96, of Woonsocket died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Holiday Retirement Home in Manville.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Wilfrid and Dora (Godon-Vallee) Laferriere. She was a graduate of St. Clare Girl’s High School, Class of 1942. She received her degree in accounting from Hill Business College.
Therese lived in Punta Gorda, Fla., for over 35 years before returning to her roots in the Woonsocket area two years ago. Therese worked as a bookkeeper and staff accountant for many companies.
Therese loved to play cards and had a passion for gardening. She was a member of the Ladies of the Red Hat Society in Florida. A lady of varied and cultured interests, she loved theater and opera. She was a talented piano player and sang in many choruses. Therese also traveled all over the world and throughout the United States with her late twin sister Lucille.
Therese loved her cottage at Sonquipaug in Charlestown, R.I., where she spent many happy and restful summers.
Therese is survived by her sisters-in-law Gertrude Laferriere and Lucille Laferriere. She was the sister of the late Maurice, Laurent and Roger Laferriere and her twin sister, Lucille M. Laferriere, who passed away in 2005. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, with visiting hours from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Precious Blood Cemetery.
