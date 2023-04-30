Thomas G. Schillinger, 85, of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
He was the beloved husband of Lois (Walsh) Schillinger and they had been married for the past 62 years. Born in Bradford, Pa., he was the son of the late George and Genevieve (Kerr) Schillinger. He resided in Cumberland for the past 51 years, previously residing in California and South Carolina.
Following high school, Mr. Schillinger entered the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam and Korean Wars for 20 years and was honorably discharged. After his retirement from serving our country, he worked as veterans employment advocate for the state of Rhode Island, where he received many citations and awards for his service on behalf of veterans for the state.
Thomas was a communicant of the Historic St. Joseph Church and the former St. Patrick Church. He was a basketball coach for the St. Patrick CYO. Tom was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling and gardening, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a dedicated and passionate New England sports fan. In addition to his wife he leaves his children, David Schillinger and his wife, Jennifer, of Florida, Jill Murphy and her husband, John, of Wakefield, Thomas Schillinger and his wife, Michelle, of Cumberland; his grandchildren, David J. Schillinger and his wife, Meegan, Ryan, Evan, and Lauren Schillinger, Chaise and Zachary Schillinger, and Dalia Guliano; his brother-in-law, Richard Walsh, and his sister-in-law, Lucille Walsh, both of Cumberland; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late William Kearney, Patricia Pockey, and Sr. Marie Claire Kearney.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Thomas's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continue on Friday May 5, 2023, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the United Cerebral Palsy Association of RI, 200 Main St #210, Pawtucket, RI 02860. To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
