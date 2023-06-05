Thomas J. Bosma, M.D., of Falmouth, Maine, 59 years young, died unexpectedly on May 3, 2023.
He was a loyal and loving son and the youngest child of the late Charles and Claire (Garlick) Bosma of Cumberland, R.I.
After graduating from Cumberland High School, Tom attended Boston University for his undergraduate degree in biology. Following BU, he worked at Harvard Medical School in the laboratory where they helped develop medicines and vaccines. He went on to do his doctorate work at the University of Chicago’s College of Medicine in Urbana, Ill. Tom knew he wanted to be a doctor from his early teens when he would volunteer for the local fire EMT department in Cumberland, R.I. He completed his medical residency at Central Maine Medical Center. He worked as a medical director and family physician for almost 30 years in the Mechanic Falls, Portland, and Lewiston areas.
Tom was an exceptional man with the biggest heart who was beloved by his family, friends, and patients. He put everybody’s needs above his own and was the rock for the people in his life. He cared little for the judgment of others which made him truly honest and honorable. He was the kind of person who lit up a room when he walked in. While being an extremely intelligent man, he was also gracious, humble and had the most incredible sense of humor. Tom’s laugh was infectious.
His love of family included sharing countless hours laughing with his wife, kids, siblings, their families, and his friends. Over the years he enjoyed adventures with them all such as hiking, kayaking, and biking.
Tom was a loving and caring father who always put his family first. He was an involved and devoted dad to Jake and Julia. His pride in them was immeasurable. His daughter will miss going to thrift stores together and laughing at his jokes. His son will miss making pizza together and enjoying a good beverage with him. His children will always cherish memories of raising chickens together and feel lucky to have had these years with him. Tom’s other love was for his wife, Tracy. They waited almost a lifetime to find each other and were looking forward to this next chapter of their lives together. He was the love of her life and the most thoughtful, loyal and loving partner. They enjoyed spending quiet time together as well as taking little trips to explore new places.
Tom truly enjoyed thrifting, photography, riding his unique scooter, cooking for loved ones, especially his two favorites: weekly sourdough bread and creating delicious pizza with his homemade dough. His other interests included listening to a variety of podcasts, reading, growing herbs and vegetables, and taking care of animals whether they be chickens, dogs, or cats. Tom’s love for animals showed overwhelming compassion. He also enjoyed spending time outside taking care of the house, yard, tinkering and fixing everything. Tom appreciated the simple things in life like taking nightly walks in the neighborhood with his wife and their dog, Lucy.
Tom is survived by his wife, Tracy Warren; son, Jacob and his significant other, Maggie Osumi, and his daughter, Julia Bosma; as well as the children’s mother, Marnie Coleman. He is also survived by his sister, Susan (Bosma) and husband, David Rollins, his brothers Michael and wife, Laura, oldest brother, Chuck and his wife, Mary; nieces Sarah, Samantha and Juli, nephews Adam, C.J. and Preston; his dog, Lucy, and cat, Abby.
The remembrance for Tom will be held on Sunday, June 25 at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester, Maine, in the Mt. Madison Room from 2-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to a scholarship fund for the Central Maine Family Medical Residency program in Dr. Bosma’s name. Please mail checks made out to: Central Maine Healthcare, 300 Main St., Lewiston, ME 04240, or visit http://www.cmhc.org/giving to make a donation online. Another organization dear to Tom’s heart is the Alzheimer’s Society.
