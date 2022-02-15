Thomas J. Laverty, 88, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of the late Muriel (Hebert) Laverty. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late James T. and Dorothy (McKenna) Laverty. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Tom was a 1951 graduate of LaSalle Academy, Providence, and a 1957 graduate of Bryant College. He also served in the Army during the Korean War.
Tom was an avid golfer and a lifelong New England sports fan. He was a past Grand Knight, Knights of Columbus, St. Thomas Council #1472.
He was involved in town politics for many years, including serving on the Town Council, and also a member of the first Town Charter Commission.
He was a parishioner of the former St. Patrick Church, Cumberland, where he was a Lector and a Trustee.
Tom was employed by the state of Rhode Island, Department of Mental Health as a project manager for 23 years until his retirement in 1995. Prior to that, he was employed by Texas Instruments in the Nuclear Division as a Project Planner.
He is survived by his three sons, Timothy Laverty, Peter Laverty, both of Cumberland, and Brian Laverty and his wife, Stacey, of North Attleboro, Mass.; his four daughters, Lynn Laverty, Maureen Laverty and Mary Beth O'Brien and her husband, John, of Cumberland, Donna Crawford and her companion, Mike Davis, of Plainville, Mass.; four grandchildren, Jennifer Dufresne, Raymond Pado, Jack and Aiden Laverty, along with many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late John "Cliff," James; William, and Gerald Laverty.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Tom's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Friday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing Saturday, Feb. 19, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be held in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02908.
For the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
