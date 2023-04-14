Thomas J. Pytka, 73, of Pensacola, Fla., formerly of Cumberland, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022, at home.
He was the husband of the late Elaine D. (Grenier) Pytka. Tommy lived in Pensacola for the past year, and Palm Springs/San Diego for the previous two years to be closer to his children, prior to that he was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Thomas J. Pytka, Sr. and Alice C. (Jenkins) Pytka. Tommy is survived by his two children, David M. Pytka and Kathleen A. Pytka of Florida, his brother Albert Pytka of Lincoln, with several nieces. His brother Robert A. Pytka is deceased.
He retired as Deputy Chief of the Valley Falls Fire District in Cumberland, where he worked for 28 years until his retirement in 1996. He was a founding member of Local 2729 I.A.F.F. of Valley Falls Firefighters and served as their president for eight years. He also served in the U.S. Airforce as a technical sergeant and became a member of R.I. Air National Guard, for the 102 Tactical Control Squadron. As well as being a serving member of the Selective Service for 15 years, a proud member of the Special Signal Fire Association, R.I. Fire Chief’s Association, the Blackstone Valley Firefighters Association, the R.I. State Firefighters Association and was a third-degree member of The Knights of Columbus.
Tommy will be remembered as a man of many stories, a jokester and quite the talker. A selfless man who would help anyone, even a complete stranger. He was a man who literally gave everything to be the best possible father he could be, a devoted loving husband and a dedicated friend to many. Tommy was heartbroken the last two years since the passing of his wife, Elaine, he can now finally "Rest in Peace" with her and his beloved dog, Sushi.
Tommy would have preferred the warm springtime weather over a cold winter, so a celebration funeral and mass are being held in Cumberland this spring. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Tom's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.