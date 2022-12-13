Thomas M. "Tom" Ranieri, 66, of Woonsocket, died peacefully in his sleep, Dec. 11, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center.
He was the husband of Gail A. (Patras) Ranieri, whom he married Oct. 4, 1986. Born in Milford, Mass., he was a son of the late Donald and Eleanor (Shurick) Ranieri.
Tom was a 1974 graduate of Bellingham High School, and a 1978 graduate of Worcester State College. He was a caseworker for Lifeworks in Westwood, Mass., retiring in 2020, and was previously a caseworker for Advocates in Framingham, Mass., and a teacher in Bellingham, Mass. Tom loved the Baltimore Orioles and LA Rams, and could tell you stats for everything. He was a former communicant of St. Theresa's Church, where he was a choir member, and a former communicant of All Saints Church, where he was a choir member, Eucharistic minister, and lector. Tom was involved with Woonsocket politics. He spent time volunteering at Elder Ballou Home for the Aged prior to its closing.
Besides his wife, Gail, he leaves four brothers, Daniel J. Ranieri and his wife, Suzanne, and Richard F. Ranieri and his wife, Linda, both of Bellingham, Robert A. Ranieri and Joann, of Cumberland, and Kevin W. Ranieri and his wife, MaryBeth, of Bellingham; his sister, Cheryl Boucher and her husband, Gary, of Bellingham; his godparents, Mary "Betty" Ranieri of Franklin, Mass., and the late Donald G. Ranieri; and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Divine Mercy Parish, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, Mass. His visitation will be held Sunday, from 1-4 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blackstone-Millville Food Pantry, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, MA 01504, or to the Milk Fund, Family Resources Community Action, 245 Main St, Woonsocket, RI 02895.
