A beloved father, brother and friend, Thomas Michael Egan of Manville, formerly of North Providence, passed away unexpectedly, at home on March 22, 2023.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John Egan and is survived by his mother, Jo-Ann (Gavigan) Egan. He is also survived by his devoted son, Nicholas Egan of North Providence, and his siblings, John (Jack) Egan of Manville, Michael Egan of North Providence and Joanne Plunkett and her husband, Anthony, of Johnston. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews and friends by whom he will be sorely missed.
Tom was a good and kind man, a beautiful soul who was quick to laugh and smile, he was outgoing, loving and affectionate. He was a loving dad who always made time for family, especially his only son, Nicholas. He will be remembered fondly for spending many summers at his cherished son’s little league games along with the many hours of them playing catch together when Nick was a youngster. A sports enthusiast he loved his teams, the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots. Tom would help his mother, Jo-Ann, with her garden and was considered a pretty good landscaper.
A spiritual man, he became a Baptist and was recently baptized; he was a member of the Ocean State Baptist Church of Smithfield. Before becoming ill, Tom was a pizza chef and was employed by D. Palmieri’s Bakery for several years before retiring. He was a movie buff and loved action and crime movies, his favorites were "Goodfellas" and "The Godfather." He also liked to listen to classic rock enjoying groups like Guns & Roses and Aerosmith.
Services for Tom, to which family and friends were respectfully invited, were held at the Ocean State Baptist Church, 600 Douglas Pike Smithfield, R.I., on Saturday, April 1.
