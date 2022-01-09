Thomas P. McGee III, also known as “Big Tom” or “Pepere McGee,” of North Smithfield, passed away on January 6, 2022, at the age of 85, surrounded by family at the Providence VA Medical Center.
Big Tom was one of three children and the oldest to his two sisters the late Janice (McGee) Trepanier and Patricia (McGee) Schwegler.
He was the husband of the late Barbara (Larsh) McGee and loving father of five children: Tom McGee and Julie Larosee, Tim McGee and his wife, Jo-Ann, Nancy (McGee) Perda and her husband, Michael, Jim McGee and his wife, Deb, and Scott McGee and Kerry. In addition to his children, Big Tom was the grandfather of Tom and his wife, Kerri, Jack, Kathryn, Sean, Sarah, Matt, Luke, Reagan, and Jake, and great-grandfather to Charlotte and Noelle.
Outside of family life, Big Tom was a proud Navy veteran and plank owner of the USS Ranger, and a master plumber who prided himself on being able to “fix anything except a broken heart.” He was also an active member of the VFW and the Knights of Columbus. Big Tom was an exemplary citizen of North Smithfield where he volunteered for the Memorial Day Parade, St. John’s Church, and North Smithfield youth baseball among many other events. In 2012, Big Tom was honored with the privilege of being the Grand Marshall at the Memorial Day parade. In his free time, Big Tom enjoyed playing the bagpipes, hunting, camping in New Hampshire, and cooking for his family (especially his famous potato salad).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, and may be viewed live online at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/1609494596 . Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Big Tom’s name to the Rhode Island Fire Chiefs Honor Flight at www.RIHonorFlight.com or mail to RIFC Honor Flight, PO Box 28132, Providence, RI 02908.
