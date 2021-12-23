On Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, Thomas Roberts, loving husband to Carole (Casey) Roberts and devoted father of four, passed away peacefully at the age of 86.
A native Rhode Islander, Tom was born on Sept. 18, 1935. He attended Providence College, served in the Rhode Island National Guard, and began his career as a newspaper reporter for The Woonsocket Call followed by The Pawtucket Times. In 1974, he began working for the State of Rhode Island’s Legislative Press and Publications Bureau, ultimately becoming the director. In 1993, he was selected to be the Chief of Staff for Senate Majority Leader Paul S. Kelly before retiring in 1996.
Tom was a student of politics. He was particularly passionate about local politics and was active in the North Smithfield Democratic Town Committee for many years. He was a communicant of St. John’s Parish in Slatersville since childhood. Proud of his Irish heritage, he was a member of the Ancient Order of Hiberneans, the Sons of Irish Kings, and the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick. He enjoyed golfing, boating, gardening, playing cards and teaching his 10 grandchildren how to play checkers.
Tom’s greatest passion was his family. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. His wisdom, guidance, faith, and strength was unmatched and will be sorely missed. In addition to Carole, his wife of 61 years, he is survived by his four children and their families: Thomas and Betsy Roberts of Vienna, Va. (Emma and Justin); Erin and Joe Venditti of Touisset, R.I. (Joseph, Annie, Julia, and Molly); Casey and Sabrina Roberts of Marshfield, Mass. (Casey and Haley); Peter and Jennifer Roberts of Glenview, Ill. (Abby and Katie). He was the son of the late Leo and Amelia Roberts.
His funeral will be Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, R.I., burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or St. John the Evangelist Church, PO Box 266, Slatersville, RI 02876.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
