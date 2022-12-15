Thomas W. Ramsbey, 85, of Smithfield, R.I., died Dec. 10, 2022, of complications from Alzheimer's Disease surrounded by his family.
He was the husband of Theil E. (Baumann) Ramsbey. They had been married for 61 years.
Born in South Bend, Ind., he was the son of the late Merle G. and Irene J. (Stickley) Ramsbey. He had lived in Smithfield for 45 years, previously living in Massachusetts.
He received his B.A. from MacMurray College in Illinois, Bachelor of Sacred Theology and Ph.D. in sociology of religion and social ethics from Boston University. He was a professor of sociology at Rhode Island College from 1970 to 2002, and professor emeritus after retirement.
An active member of Mathewson Street Church, Providence, Tom served three terms as chair of the RI ACLU. He was a community member of Butler Hospital IRB, Providence, and enjoyed world travel and photography.
Besides his wife, he leaves his children Lansen R. Ramsbey and his wife, Elizabeth, of Woonsocket; Natalia Ramsbey Sweet and her husband, Mike, of Wilbraham, Mass.; and Noel Ramsbey Cain and her husband, Jeff, of Clinton, Conn. He was the grandfather of Kiley, Thomas, Grayson, and Evan, and uncle to many cherished nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Gene S. Ramsbey and the late Richard M. Ramsbey.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, 2 Church St., Route 44, at Greenville Common, Greenville. Burial will be in Highland Park, Johnston. Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02906, or to www.alz.org. For messages of condolence, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
