Tiffany Fernandes gave. She gave what she could, she gave when she could. She gave to who she could. In the end Tiffany gave all she could. Whether it was a spare few dollars, her time, her efforts and energy, anything she had to give, Tiffany willingly and freely gave to anyone in need.
In her last act on this earth Tiffany gave the “Gift of Life” through her own body as an organ donor. As far as Tiffany was concerned, whatever she had in life needed to be shared with everyone. “Spread the love. Share the wealth.” Those are the words by which Tiffany Fernandes lived her all too brief but love-filled 34 years.
Tiffany D. Fernandes, 34, of Woonsocket passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Landmark Medical Center after a sudden and unexpected illness.
Born in Woonsocket on Aug. 5, 1988, Tiffany was the daughter of Debra Anne (Fernandes) Cote of Georgia and Maurice “Moe” N. Doire of Woonsocket. Tiffany grew up in the Woonsocket area and was a graduate of Lincoln High School. Tiffany lived most of her life in Woonsocket and also spent a few years living in Florida, Georgia and Virginia.
Tiffany worked at Angelo’s restaurant for several years.
Tiffany loved to express herself through her hobbies including making arts and crafts for decorations and had fun baking goodies to share with everyone. Tiffany was a regular blood donor at the Rhode Island Blood Center.
Helping people was what Tiffany was all about. You name it and if she could do anything to help anyone, you didn’t have to ask Tiffany twice. Tiffany would do all within her power to lend a hand, lift someone up, brighten someone’s day, make something or someone better somehow. Tiffany just chased the clouds away and brought smiles and laughter with her. Tiffany will be fondly recalled for her friendly and outgoing personality. Tiffany was a people person. She loved everybody but most of all she loved being a mom to her three children.
As a result of her sudden passing, Tiffany was able to give the “Gift of Life” as an organ donor. Tiffany’s family takes comfort in knowing that through her donation she immediately saved the lives of several people who were awaiting a transplant and others who will also benefit from her organ and tissue donation. Tiffany will forever be a hero to her family for her selfless final act of love and generosity.
Tiffany Fernandes had a heart of gold and that heart still beats just as bright as her legacy of love will continue in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Tiffany is survived by her daughter, Isabella Wright, and her two sons Trayvon Wright and Christopher Bailey. She is survived by her parents Moe Doire and his wife, Mabel, of Woonsocket, and Debra (Fernandes) Cote; her siblings Derek Fernandes, David Cote Jr., Brian Doire, Cassondra Cote, Nicole Lynn Doire and Paige Doire. She was the granddaughter of Nelson Fernandes and the late Doris Fernandes of Woonsocket and the late Robert Doire and the late Claire (Baillargeon) Doire Lataille. Tiffany is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.
Tiffany’s funeral will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Family Church, South Main Street, Woonsocket. Tiffany will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery on Farm Street in Blackstone.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Tiffany at visiting hours on Monday, Jan. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Menard-lacouture Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Tiffany’s commitment to help those in need, memorial donations may be made to the Rhode Island Blood Center, 405 Promenade St., Providence, RI 02908 or www.ribc.org.
