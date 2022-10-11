Timothy A. Hervieux, 30, of Cumberland, formerly of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Haley (Thompson) Hervieux.
Born in Providence, he was the son of Russell and Carlene (Allen) Hervieux. He resided in Cumberland since 2018, previously residing in Lincoln.
Timothy graduated from Lincoln High School, Class of 2010, and was a member of the hockey team.
Mr. Hervieux was a laborer for the Cumberland Highway Department for over four years.
Tim enjoyed fishing and ice hockey. He also enjoyed camping, especially building the perfect fire and cooking the meanest breakfast. Those who love him will always remember his obsession for cutting grass and trees, as well as riding any motorized vehicle in the woods. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his beloved children. He had an outgoing personality and infectious smile that left a lasting impression on everyone he met.
In addition to his wife and parents, he leaves his two children, Timothy John "TJ" and Charlotte Amelia "Bean Bean;" his paternal grandmother, Jeanne Hervieux, of North Smithfield; his sister, Lauren Hervieux, of Fremont, N.H.; his niece, Jaela Otero, of Cumberland, as well as many extended family members and close friends.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Tim's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continue on Friday, Oct. 21 2022, at 10 a.m., at J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 120 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Autoimmune Association, 19176 Hall Road, Suite 130, Clinton Township, MI 48038, or at autoimmune.org
