Timothy Carr Magill, 76, of Narragansett, R.I., passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was the beloved husband of Susan (DiLucido) Magill for 55 years. As a long-time Pawtucket resident, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Alice (Carr) Magill.
He is predeceased by his loving sisters, Sarah Sally Szumita and Mary Alice Waterhouse. Timothy leaves his two brothers, R. Thomas Magill and James Michael Magill, both of Pawtucket. He was the loving father to sons, Timothy Carr Magill Jr. and his wife, Christen, and Christopher Carr Magill and his wife, Jodi, both of Cumberland. In addition to his children, Timothy aka “Pop” leaves his beloved grandchildren: Christopher (CJ), Connor, Cooper, and Raeghan.
Timothy was a longtime communicant of Saint Maria Goretti Parish and the proud graduate of Saint Raphael Academy and Providence College. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Timothy was the vice president of operations for Paramount Greeting Cards, and later, was the chief operating officer for Regal Press, Norwood, Mass. Timothy was widely respected in Pawtucket, having served as the chairman of Pawtucket’s Democratic City Committee and eventually as president of the Rhode Island Association of Democratic City and Town Committee Chairmen. Years after leaving political life, politicians still relied on Timothy for his advice, wisdom and speech writing assistance.
Timothy loved traveling the world with his dear wife, Susan, but above all else, Timothy loved helping and spending time with his family.
The funeral will be held at 9 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 16, from the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will be held at Mount St. Mary Cemetery in Pawtucket. Visiting hours are Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mothers and Children, 5 Gibbs St., North Providence, RI 02904, or to Saint Raphael Academy, Track & Field and Cross Country, 123 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI 02860.
