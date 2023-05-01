Timothy J. Gazaille, 42, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and formerly of Fort Collins, Colo., as well as North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo., after a courageous battle with cancer with his parents and longtime friend, Jessica Nolan, by his side.
Born in Providence, he was the son of Roland E. Gazaille Jr. and Suzanne (Lafleur) Gazaille of North Smithfield. He was the grandson of the late Roland Sr. and Marie Rita (Bruyere) Gazaille and the late Alcide and Dolores (Levitre) Lafleur.
Tim was a 1999 graduate of North Smithfield High School and attended Castleton State College in Vermont. In 2007, he moved to Fort Collins, Colo., where he was given the nickname “Frenchie,” which was also his maternal grandfather’s nickname. In recent years, he lived in Steamboat Springs, Colo. He had seen and experienced many amazing things during his life. He put smiles on countless faces and truly never met a stranger. He somehow seemed to have packed at least three lifetimes worth of adventures into one. He was an avid Grateful Dead and Phish fan, having attended around 300 concerts in his lifetime. His primary passions included art, fly-fishing, and especially music, along with spending time with his family and many friends. He could always be found with his mandolin or a guitar in hand along with his loving and faithful canine companion, Geode, by his side. Together they would serenade the masses along the streets of Steamboat and explore much of the Yampa River, where he loved to fly-fish. He lived the life that he loved and loved the life that he lived. He will be forever sorely missed by his family and friends in Fort Collins, Steamboat Springs and North Smithfield.
Along with his parents, Roland and Suzanne, he is survived by his brother, Dr. Roland E. “Randy” Gazaille III and his wife, Alexis, and their two children Wyatt and Walker of Oakwood, Ohio; his sister, Kathryn “Katie” R. Galvin and her husband, Michael, and their two children Connor and Kylie of Brooklyn, Conn., his many aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as his beloved dog, Geode. He is also survived by his good friends Jennifer Golden and Chris Gower with whom he lived.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, and may be viewed live online at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/7877462519. Calling hours will be held Friday, May 12, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Celebrations of Life will also be held in Fort Collins and Steamboat Springs at a later date.
To honor Tim’s love of music, Frenchie’s Fund has been established in an effort to provide children from all socioeconomic backgrounds exposure and access to stringed instruments (ie. Guitar, mandolin, banjo, etc.). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dayton Foundation (noting either Frenchie’s Fund or Fund #8950 in the check memo line), 1401 South Main St., Suite 100, Dayton, OH 45409 or online at https://tinyurl.com/35ed22xe.
