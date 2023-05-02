Timothy Mark Cahill, 59, died Saturday, April 29, 2023. Timothy passed away at HopeHealth Hulitar HospiceCenter in Providence, R.I., after a brief illness surrounded by his loving sisters.
Timothy is survived by his sisters Kathleen Cahill of Abington, Mass., Lynn Heckler (Paul Heckler) of Dana Point, Calif., and Jean Guadagni (Patrick Guadagni) of Lincoln, R.I. Also, many nieces and nephews: LeeAnne Smith, Michele Enloe, Katie Cahill, Paul Henry Heckler II, John Patrick Heckler, Michael Guadagni, Scott Guadagni, and Jeffrey Guadagni. Also, many great-nieces and nephews: Margaret, William, Barrett, Dean, and Adrianne.
Timothy is predeceased by his parents, John “Buddy” and Sylvia (Keniley) Cahill of Abington, Mass., and brother Jeffrey Cahill of Maine.
Timothy worked at Refocus in Providence, R.I., and Generations in Smithfield, R.I., and formerly Seven Hills of Woonsocket, R.I. He was an active bowler with Good Times with Friends Bowling League and enjoyed bowling many strikes and spares with his friends on the Friends Forever Team.
Tim was a Special Olympic Rhode Island champion with the Woonsocket Wolverines. He competed in the softball throw and 25-meter walk, winning many, many gold medals that he wore proudly for weeks. He was a proud volunteer at Butterfly Farm in Lincoln, R.I. Timothy enjoyed traveling with his family to many far and distant places: Jamaica, Florida, California, New Hampshire, Alaska and too many other places to write.
Timothy’s favorite things in life included: Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee, calendars, ice cream, fish and chips, fresh sheets, a good haircut, a sunny day, his comfy couch, and a warm fire. Timothy especially loved to celebrate every birthday and holiday.
Visitation will be held at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, R.I. on Friday, May 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Relatives and friends invited. A private burial will follow on Monday.
