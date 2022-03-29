Timothy P. McNamara, a retired field representative for Mass Electric Company (50 years), World War II Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, popular radio personality and dedicated family man, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at home with family by his side. He was 97.
Tim was born at home in Millville, Mass. – a common practice at the time – to the late Edward and Winifred (Duffy) McNamara. He graduated from Blackstone High School and joined the Army for World War II where he was deployed to Europe at the tender age of 18.
His radio career began after graduation from the New England School of Broadcasting in Boston following his time in the army. This launched his successful career in radio with WWON, WOON and WNRI in Rhode Island for 50 years on air.
Tim cherished spending his time with his family. He loved to travel extensively and spend winters in Naples, Fla., with his beloved wife, Shirley. He was devoted to his children and grandchildren and always could be found playing on the floor next to them. Some of his other hobbies that he enjoyed greatly were deciphering code word puzzles, a good round of golf and tennis with friends and collecting records from the 30s and beyond.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, Tim is survived by his loving children: James McNamara and his wife, Elaine Moore McNamara, of Blackstone, Timothy J. McNamara of Millville, Jane Ferri and her husband, Steven, of Harwich, Mass., and Kevin McNamara and his wife, Melissa (LeClaire), of Uxbridge, Mass.; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings: John McNamara, William McNamara, Edward McNamara, Mary Gravel and Catherine McNamara, along with his adored daughter-in-law, Denise (St. Cyr) McNamara who was married for 36 years to his son, James.
Calling hours for Timothy will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Buma Funeral Home, 101 North Main Street, Route 122, Uxbridge, Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10 a.m., in St. Augustine Church, 13 Lincoln St., Millville, Mass. Please go directly to church.
Interment will follow with military honors at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Granite Street, Uxbridge, Mass.
