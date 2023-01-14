Tina Rasta, 67, died suddenly in her sleep at her home on Phebe Street last Wednesday, Jan. 11.
She was the daughter of Constance (Adams) and Pompei Rasta and beloved sister/‘smart’ twin of entrepreneur and Rhode Island golf sensation George Rasta.
A 1973 graduate of Woonsocket High School, she was recognized in drama, German and cheerleading. She earned her B.A. degree from Northeastern University. While for the next 15 years she immersed herself in the Boston lifestyle as a banker for Homeowners Trust in Brookline, Mass., her other professional work included retail management for Chico’s high-end women’s fashion and, in more recent years, Cumberland Farms.
Tina possessed an undying love/admiration for her mother and grandmother. She inherited the excellence and Mediterranean strength of character they embodied. She took special pride in the academic accomplishments of her cousins Ann Marie, Sandra and Sophia.
She continues to be remembered for her personable energy and generosity of spirit. Tina is survived by her brother, a sister, Angela, and three nephews.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 501. E. School St., in Woonsocket. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, church donations in her memory are appreciated.
