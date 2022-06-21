Valerie W. (Luse) Large, 84, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Monday, June 20, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Large.
Born in Binghamton, N.Y., a daughter of the late Forrest and Ruth (Jackson) Luse, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 63 years.
Valerie was a library clerk at the Cumberland Public Library for 27 years before retiring.
She was an active member of Calvin Presbyterian Church, Cumberland, for many years, and she was also active with the Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln.
She is survived by her three loving daughters, Kimberly W. Goosmann and her husband, James, Bonnie A. Large, and Vicki E. D’Augelli and her husband, David, all of Cumberland; her seven beloved grandchildren, Christine Demers and her husband, James, Kathleen Ribezzo and her husband, Steven, Melissa Robidoux and her husband, Kenneth, Nicole Goosmann, Amy Martins and her husband, Matthew, and Ashley and Thomas D’Augelli; her six beloved great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Olivia Robidoux, Luca, Angelo and Nico Ribezzo, and Maxwell Martins; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, June 24, at 11 a.m., in Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, Cumberland. Her burial will be private.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, Thursday, June 23, 4-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Valerie’s memory to Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, Cumberland, RI 02864, www.calvinchurchri.org, would be appreciated.
