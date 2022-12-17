Verdie A. Buxton, 67, of Glendale, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Hope Hospice Palliative Care Center, Providence.
He was the partner of Lorraine Hutchins of Glendale for almost 40 years. Born in Bangor, Maine, he was the son of the late Theodore Buxton and Marion (Bradbury) Buxton.
Mr. Buxton worked as a maintenance man for Taunton State Hospital for over 30 years. Verdie was Mr. Fix-it, and was constantly working on something. He was a collector of antiques, baseball cards, and anything that he could use to make his "Verdie dolls." If you have a doll he made, the family asked for you to bring it or a picture of it for all to see.
Verdie will be remembered for having a heart of gold, and he would assist anyone that called and asked for help.
Besides Lorraine, he is survived by two daughters, Sarah Russell, and Katie Ryfa, both of Bangor, Maine; his siblings, Sharon Benonison, of Blackstone, Mass., Tina Beauparlant, of Hopedale, Mass., Chrissy Morin, of Chepachet, Rex Buxton, and Patty Buxton, and her partner, Jim Senay, all of Woonsocket; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Theodore, Carl, Mark and Linwood Buxton, and Nancy Senay and one grandchild.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, starting with a visitation at 5 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will take place at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Tomorrow Fund, POB Suite 422, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.