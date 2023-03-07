Veronica M. Gannon, 94, passed into eternal life on March 6, 2023.
She was the wife of the late Matthew J. Gannon. They had been married for 53 years. Born in Pawtucket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late John Burke and Mabel (Gill) Burke.
Veronica was an AT&T telephone operator for over 30 years. She believed in volunteering her time, whether it was teaching CCD classes at St. John Vianney, being a girl scout leader or volunteering at Mount St. Rita’s Health Care Center. Mrs. Gannon always gave back to community. She was a member of her local AARP chapter for many years. She was happiest spending her time with her family, grandchildren, and friends.
Mrs. Gannon is survived by her daughter Margaret Ballirano and her husband, Michael, her late son Michael Gannon, and her daughter Mary Gannon. She also leaves her five grandchildren, Ryan Ballirano, Nicholas Ballirano, Kaley Gannon, Emma Gannon and Colin Gannon, and her daughter-in-law, Dawn Sims, along with several nieces and nephews. Veronica was a loving sister to the late George Burke and his wife, Iris, the late John Burke and his wife, Dorothy, and the late Marion McCabe and her husband, James.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Veronica’s Life Celebrations to begin with visiting hours on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Veronica on Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph's Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI, 02904.
