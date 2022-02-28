Violet Champagne, age 103, passed away on Wednesday, Feb 23, at Woonsocket Health and Rehab Center.
She was the loving wife of the late H. Raymond Champagne for 69 years and the daughter of the late Philippe and Rose Anna (Deziel) Dubois.
Violet was member St. Ann’s & All Saints Church Ladies Guild, active in the bazaar and Whist parties, and was a member of Golden Heart Club. She belonged to the R.I. Services for the Blind and to Insight, a support group for the blind. She served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Oakland Grove. Violet enjoyed dancing with her husband, bowling, traveling, and playing cards.
She is survived by two sons, Robert R. Champagne and his wife, Lorraine, of Cocoa Fla., and Dr. Gerald P. Champagne and his wife, Marklyn, of Hilton Head S.C.; two daughters, Denise G. Ducharme, and her husband, Norman, of Crawfordsville, Ind., and Janice D. Pelletier and her husband, Gary, of North Kingstown, R.I.; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Jeanette Pouliot, Grace Bourque, Lucille Dubois, Teresa Parenteau, and Rachel Deslauriers.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Monday, March 7, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, and concluding with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the hospice organization Continuum Care of Rhode Island, 1350 Division Road, Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893. Please visit www.fournierandfournier for directions and guestbook.
The family sends heartfelt thanks to the wonderful and caring staff of Woonsocket Health & Rehab Center. You were all her family through her good times and bad.
