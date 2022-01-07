Violet M. (Hilliker) Byam, 91, of Bellingham, Mass., died Dec. 30, 2021, in the Lutheran Home, Worcester, Mass.
She was the wife of the late Frank H. Byam Sr., whom she married June 20, 1947. Born in Hyde Park, Vt., she was the daughter of the late Bert and Kyra (Nichols) Hilliker.
Violet worked for the former Data General, Westborough, Mass. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church, Woonsocket.
She leaves her children Frank Byam Jr., and his fiancée, Linda Guerin, of Woonsocket, and Roland Byam and his wife, Susan, of Bellingham; her brother, Phillip Hilliker of Keene, N.H.; four grandchildren, Matthew Byam of Woonsocket, Lisa Pratt of Pascoag, Christopher Byam of Worcester, Mass., and Aimee Buckley of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; seven great-grandchildren, Andrew, Michael, and Hailey Pratt of Pascoag, Nathan Best of Bellingham, Caitlyn and Morgan Buckley of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Christti Byam of Woonsocket; and a great-great-grandson, David Michael. She was predeceased by her siblings, Leroy, David, Kenny, Stanley, and Betty Hilliker.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 10 a.m., in Union Cemetery, Smithfield Road, North Smithfield. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 727, Woonsocket, RI 02895, or online at https://www.firstagw.org/give .
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.