Virginia E. Desaulnier, formerly of 650 Old Smithfield Road, North Smithfield, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Virginia resided in North Smithfield from 1962 until 2018 when she moved to the home of her daughter, Paula Desaulnier, and her son-in-law, Vernard Gardner Jr., in Kittery Point, Maine.
Virginia graduated from St. Vincent’s School of Nursing, obtaining her certificate as a registered nurse. With a keen mind, and always up for an intellectual challenge, Virginia then obtained her certification as a registered nurse anesthetist. At the time of her graduation, Virginia was one of a mere handful of registered nurse anesthetists in New England. Virginia was employed as an anesthetist at the Miriam Hospital in Providence, for 35 years, retiring in 1995.
Her lovely retirement party was attended by dozens of staff, nurses, anesthetists, and physicians with whom she worked for many years; Virginia was very honored to hear many in attendance cite her outstanding skills as an anesthetist and note that she was a “pioneer” for nurse anesthetists.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Paul A. Desaulnier, who died in 1993. Virginia was predeceased by her parents, Jeanne Deschacht (Vandeweghe), born in Paris, France, and Albert Deschacht, born in Mouscron, Belgium. Virginia was very fluent in the French language, able to both speak and write the language. Virginia is survived by her daughter and son in law, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In retirement, Virginia enjoyed many happy years of companionship with Mr. Frank Dalti of North Smithfield. Together, they spent many delightful days driving in the countryside, dining out, time with both of their families, and traveling to Maine to visit with her daughter and son-in-law.
Virginia was a wonderful Mom and she will be forever missed.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. to which family and friends are cordially invited, followed by a service at 11 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.