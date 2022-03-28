Virginia M. Colucci, 88, of Sherwood Lane in Greenville passed away on Sunday, March 20, surrounded by her family.
She was the wife of the late Anthony A. Colucci. They had been married for 50 years.
Born in Lawrence, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Edward C Corey and Katherine L Brennan Corey.
She had lived in Smithfield for many years, as well as South Yarmouth, Mass. She spent her winter months in Venice, Fla., until moving back to Rhode Island permanently.
Virginia was an enthusiastic sports fan to the many sports her sons and grandchildren were playing. She enjoyed watching her sons play in high school and college, which led to her travelling and watching her grandchildren play in numerous sports. She held a spot in her heart for animals and loved to visit and chat with many family pets.
She leaves her sons, John Colucci and his wife, Theresa, of Chesterfield, N.J.; James Colucci and his wife, Nancy; Thomas Colucci and his wife, Laurie; and Stephen Colucci and his wife, Susan, all of North Scituate. She was the grandmother of Cate, Derek, Meghan, Ryan, Kiley and Gabriella Colucci. She was the sister of Nancy Corey Griffin of Andover, Mass.
Her funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the RI Special Olympics, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917; www.specialolympicsri.org.
