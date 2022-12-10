Vivian D. Roy, 94, formerly of Woonsocket, died Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She was the loving wife of the late Roger N. Roy. They were married in May 1960 and shared 20 years until Roger’s untimely passing in February of 1980.
Vivian D. Roy, 94, formerly of Woonsocket, died Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She was the loving wife of the late Roger N. Roy. They were married in May 1960 and shared 20 years until Roger’s untimely passing in February of 1980.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Emile and Florina (Jacob) Mandeville. She was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket. In recent years, Vivian relocated to Myrtle Beach and lived there with her family.
In her younger years, Vivian was employed at ITT Royal Electrical.
Vivian was a longtime communicant of St. Agatha’s parish and volunteered for numerous activities at the parish. She also volunteered at Bernon Heights Elementary School. She was a member of the Royal Travelers. She enjoyed playing volleyball at the YWCA.
Vivian will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Vivian is survived by her son, Thomas Roy, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and her grandchildren Brianna, Alysha and Jared and great-grandchildren Damion and Gabriel. She was the mother of the late Roger E. Roy who passed away in 2013. She was the sister of the late Camille, James, Emile, Robert and Yvette Mandeville, Simone Goudreau, Florence Belisle and Lucille Guilbault. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Thursday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Agatha’s Church, Joffre Street, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.