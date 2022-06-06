Mrs. Walda Rose Gaudreau (formerly Wasiewski), 96, originally from Haverhill, Mass., died on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the home of her son Philip and daughter-in-law in Tyngsboro, Mass. She was surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness.
Born, January 26, 1926, in Haverhill, MA. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Katherine (Wasselasky) Wasiewski. She was a member of the Haverhill High School Class of 1944.
Mrs. Gaudreau worked at Western Electric as she helped support her husband, Arthur Gaudreau, M.D., through medical school. She and her husband then moved to Woonsocket where Dr. Gaudreau opened an office of general practice of medicine and then spent many years as chief of Obstetrics at Woonsocket Hospital. Walda enjoyed 30 great years in Woonsocket until the death of her husband, who sadly passed away suddenly on Dec. 10, 1986.
Walda and her husband were very active members of St. Joseph’s Church in Woonsocket.
Walda spent many wonderful years playing tennis, tole painting, going to the beach, walking, shopping and was an avid reader. She was a huge fan of the New England Patriot’s, Boston Red Sox, New England Revolution, tennis and golf. She was very proud of her Polish heritage.
She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Gaudreau of Newburyport, Mass., and Philip and his wife, Patricia, Gaudreau of Tyngsboro, Mass. She also leaves behind two grandsons, Ian and Austin Gaudreau, whom she adored.
Walda was predeceased by her brother, Richard “Sonny” Wasiewski, and her sisters, Virginia Czerepak and Genevieve Sweeney.
Her funeral will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, beginning with visitation from 10 -11 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St, Woonsocket, R.I. 02895, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., in St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, 261 West Wrentham Road, Cumberland, R.I.
