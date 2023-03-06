Walter Pristawa, 79, of Narragansett, formerly of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2023, at the Kent Regency Rehabilitation Center in Warwick.
He was the loving husband to Rita (Fluette) Pristawa for 56 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Walter & Anna (Klara) Pristawa.
Walter was employed as a printer in the composing room at The Woonsocket Call retiring in 2007.
Walter served on the city of Woonsocket Zoning Board of Review. He also coached baseball for the Woonsocket Bernon & Pony League and the girls C.Y.O. Softball League. He was a member, communicant and Eucharistic minister at St. Agatha’s Church in Woonsocket.
Besides his wife he leaves a son, Steven, and his wife, Kimberly Pristawa, of Burrillville, R.I., a daughter, Debra and her husband, Paul Barbosa, of Woonsocket, R.I., a brother Henry, and his wife, Karen Pristawa, of Lincoln, R.I., also four grandchildren, Julianna, Emily, Kaitlyn and Alex and a great-granddaughter, Elianna. He was the brother of the late Stanley Pristawa.
His funeral will be held Friday, March 10, at 9 a.m. from the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Agatha’s Church, 34 Joffre Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Blackstone, Mass. Relatives and Friends are invited, visitation hours are Thursday, March 9, from 4 to 7 p.m.
