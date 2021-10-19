Walter R. "Bob" LaForest, 65, of Woonsocket, died Oct. 18, in his home, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Julie L. (Castonguay) LaForest, whom he married Aug. 3, 1984. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Denise (Perron) Duarte of Woonsocket, and the late Robert W. LaForest. He lived in Woonsocket all of his life.
Bob was a painter and member of DC35. He enjoyed fishing, loved cooking for people, and was a sports fan, who especially loved the Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics. There was nothing more important to him then his family and nothing he loved more than being a Pepere. He was very loved and will be deeply missed by his family. Rest now my love, J.
Besides his wife, Julie, and mother, Denise, he leaves his son, Robert W. LaForest, and his companion, Kelly Lonchay, of Woonsocket; two daughters, Melissa M. Landry, and her husband, Willie, of Mendon, Mass., and Leigh K. LaForest of Woonsocket; two brothers, Ambrose Duarte III of Woonsocket, and Anthony Duarte of Fitchburg, Mass.; three sisters, Deanna Duarte Anthony, Angela Duarte, and Robin Darling all of Woonsocket; seven grandchildren, Alexis and Amanda Landry, Justice LaForest, Robert and Antonio Delgado, Kamden LaForest, and Jazlyn Jones; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Chad E. LaForest, and sisters Debra Harmon and Anita Duarte.
If you would like to remember Walter, he loved flowers.
His funeral will be held Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, with a service at 9:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, North Smithfield. Calling hours are Sunday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
