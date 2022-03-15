Walter R. Moon, PhD, 75, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away at home on March 12, 2022, after a long illness.
Dr. Moon was the beloved husband of Jean M. (Servidio) Moon for 52 years. Born in Pawtucket, R.I., he was the son of the late Lawrence R. and Mary A. (Noury) Moon. He grew up in Central Falls and graduated from the former Holy Trinity School (1962) and Central Falls High School (1965).
He was branch manager of Warwick Federal Savings Bank, and later for First Bristol County National Bank of Attleboro, Mass. He then went on to earn his PhD in business administration from Southwest University.
He was self employed as a business consultant, and along with his wife, Jean, owned and operated the former Christmas Goose Gift and Antique Shop in Downtown Pawtucket and later in Lincoln.
A devoted son, husband and father and a caring brother and uncle, he had great love for his family and his faith.
Besides his wife, Jean, he leaves his son, John R. Moon of Lincoln; his three sisters: Shirley Moon Lemay of Pawtucket, Judith Shannahan of Lincoln and Catherine Fitzgerald and her husband, Alan, of Pawtucket; his brother-in-law Joseph Servidio of Westerly, and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and friends.
He was the brother-in-law of the late Walter J Lemay, Thomas J Shannahan and Betty (Servidio) Zerbarini.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, March 19, beginning with visitation from 8:30-10:30 a.m. in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln, R.I. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., in St Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln, R.I. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, 359 Daggett Ave., Pawtucket, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Church, 301 Front St, Lincoln RI 02865, or the Shriners Hospitals at donate.lovetothe rescue.org/give. For online condolences, please visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.