Walter Stanley Lysik of Smithfield and Narragansett, R.I., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, a month shy of his 85th birthday.

Born to Polish immigrants in the small village of Pouru St. Remy, France, on the eve of World War II, Walter spent his childhood traversing the French countryside with his brother and mother, Sophie, a domestic worker. Following her early death in 1947, Walter and his brother, Richard, immigrated to Providence, R.I., where they lived with their great-uncle and grandfather, respectively.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.