Wanda Sophie Misiaszek, 90, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, R.I.
Born in North Smithfield, she was the daughter of the late Julian and Sally (Curis) Misiaszek. She resided on St. Paul Street her entire life.
Wanda graduated from Blackstone High School in 1949, where she played on her school’s basketball team and was voted ‘Best Dressed’ for four years. Following, she worked as a stitcher at Finklestein’s for 35 years. Then for several years until retirement, she was the clothing department manager at Wrentham State School, where one of her passions, shopping, was her job.
She was the youngest of the Misiaszek sisters, predeceased by Helen Calo, Mary Rutka, Josie Kurek, and Julia Hutnak, and their spouses. Although Wanda did not have any children of her own, she was lovingly called ‘Nana’ by her 38 nieces and nephews, plus their spouses, spanning three generations. She was a motherly figure to all, especially her Godchildren, Michael (Caroline) Calo of North Smithfield and Keith Kurek of West Bath, Maine.
Nana was known most for her mastery of sewing, inability to cook, love of chocolate and the beach, her knack to score a fantastic bargain, and having everything anyone would need in her attic ready to give away. She also had a love of greyhounds, being predeceased by her companion, Lady. Above all, however, Nana’s biggest passion was her family. Her love and dedication to all of them was far above any niece or nephew could ever ask for. Her love stood out above all the rest.
She was a faithful and dedicated member of Our Saviour’s Polish National Catholic Church her entire life, where she was always ready to make pierogi, stuff straws for the bazaar, or cut cardboard for babka. Although she absolutely hated playing bingo, she always attended and showed support for her church.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a gathering and visitation on Friday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Requiem Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Our Saviour’s Parish, 500 Smithfield Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Our Saviour’s Cemetery, Blackstone.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in her memory to Our Saviour’s Parish for their kitchen fund.
