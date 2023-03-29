Warren R. Handren, 75, of Johnston, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 27, 2023, surrounded by his cherished family.
He was the beloved husband of Marie E. (Bernier) Handren for 53 years. Born in Taunton, Mass., he was the son of the late Harold and Marion (King) Handren.
He was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts – Boston, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in microbiology. After earning his degree, Warren worked for many years at Scott Laboratories in West Warwick, R.I., which took him and his family to California for several years before returning to R.I. Warren then went on to become Vice President of Parexel International for many years before retiring. While at Parexel he traveled extensively around the world meeting clients and building new business.
Warren was a communicant of St. Philip Church in Greenville, R.I. He was always there and ready to help with a big smile. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Warren was incredibly talented with woodworking. There wasn’t a project he wouldn’t undertake. He was a professional spider and bug killer for the fraidy cats of the family. He will always be known for fantastic grandpa jokes and his incredible sense of humor.
Warren was a huge "Star Trek" fan and always joked that he came from the Plant Auckh. He loved his family, his historical home, naming it Goosewing Farm, and enjoyed all of the endless pets and farm animals through the years. He always had a lap to sit on and looked forward to watching a good game of golf. He was Tiger Woods’ biggest fan and his world stopped when Tiger was playing. Warren was the biggest romantic to his wife, daughters, and granddaughters, especially on Valentine ’s Day. He was a friend, mentor, and gentleman to all who came to know him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children, Denice Sarli and her husband, Kevin, Marisol Handren, Patrick Handren and his fiancée, Kaylee Bastien, Teraesa Handren and Karissa Handren; his siblings, Charles Handren and Laurie Handren Wood; five grandchildren, Lorelai, Madelyn and Elliot Sarli, Colton and Serenity Handren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was the father of the late Christopher Handren and brother of the late Linda Lewis and Jean LeFebvre.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip’s Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Interment will be held in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Warren’s memory may be made to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914.
