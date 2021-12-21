Wayne M. Chapman, 77, of Cumberland, died Dec. 14, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence.
He was the husband of Julie (Beauchemin) Chapman whom he married Aug. 19, 1967. Born in South Paris, Maine, he was the son of the late Millard and Iona (Harta) Chapman.
Mr. Chapman was a graduate of Southern New Hampshire University (formerly known as New Hampshire College). Wayne served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War era. He worked as a salesman for Topps Baseball Cards, Amurol/Wrigley Chewing Gum, Score Baseball Cards, Brach Candy, and the Attleboro Sun Chronicle. Wayne enjoyed vacations in Maine and Florida, Caribbean cruises with his wife, attending his grandchildrens’ sporting events, daily coffee with friends, and was regularly there to help with rides home from school for his grandchildren. Wayne will be remembered for his easy smile, fun-loving jokes, and always being up for conversation.
Of all the accomplishments in his life, he was most proud of the time spent with his family. Along with his wife, Julie, he is survived by his children, Jenifer Carline and her husband, William, of Attleboro, Mass.; Michael Chapman and his wife, Julie, of Westborough, Mass.; and four grandchildren, Jill and Brooke Carline, and Brady and William Chapman.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket. There will be a celebration of life at a date to be announced in the spring. Wayne’s family would like to extend special thanks to the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence, for exceptional care and comfort in his last days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.