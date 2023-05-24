Wayne Robert Hemond, 66, of Chesapeake, Va., passed away on Dec. 2, 2022.
He was born in Pawtucket, R.I., on June 28, 1956, to William "Roland" Hemond and Margaret Hemond, the third of five children. He grew up in Valley Falls, Cumberland and lived there for most of his life, relocating to Virginia in 2015.
Wayne was married to Patricia (Begarek) Hemond for 35 years, and they had two children, Lana', who lives in Rhode Island, and Ryan, who lives in Virginia. Wayne's previous marriage to Brenda Yankee welcomed two sons, Wayne Jr. and Nathan Barrett of Georgia.
Wayne worked for Microfibers Inc. in Pawtucket, R.I., for 25 years, then for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard where he served as a dispatcher on moving to Virginia in 2015. On his passing, the commander of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard ordered that the U.S. flag be flown on the base on Dec. 7 in honor of Wayne's seven years of loyal and faithful service to the Navy.
Wayne's early life in Cumberland was filled with his many friends, and he maintained contact with his "Valley Boys" even after moving to Virginia. He was a dedicated member and officer of the Filibuster Club in Cumberland where he supported countless events to support the community and where he enjoyed his many friendships. He loved sports, and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and his beloved New England Patriots. Wayne had a wicked sense of humor – which he used to charm and delight everyone around him.
In addition to bringing smiles to his family every day, he was especially fond of lighting up the lives of senior citizens. While in R.I., Wayne volunteered for 14 years at a senior living facility on the East Side of Providence called EPOCH. He taught the older folks there how to play blackjack and he spent many hours playing cards with them and bringing them joy. On moving to Virginia, Wayne continued the tradition. In addition to his day job, Wayne became a server in the dining room of a senior facility, Commonwealth of Virginia. "Chef Wayne" was a mainstay and a source of laughter and joy to so many.
Wayne is survived by his beloved wife, Pat; sons and daughter, Ryan, Nathan and Lana'; siblings David of Florida, Jo-Ann of Warwick, R.I., and Sharon of Virginia; his many nephews, nieces and grandchildren.
A service in celebration of Wayne's life will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m., at Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, 690 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland, followed immediately by a prayer committal at the burial site. All are welcomed to a celebration of Wayne's life at the Filibuster Club, High Street, Cumberland at 2 p.m. on June 3.
