Thursdays through Sept. 7
Free Summer Music Series – presented by Palagis Ice Cream, at its corporate headquarters, 55 Bacon St., Pawtucket, 6:30-8:30 p.m. View the schedule at www. facebook.com/palagis.
Through June 11
“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, through June 11. Visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
“The Sound of Music” – presented by the Rhode Island Stage Ensemble at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St., Woonsocket. Admission is $25/general; $21/seniors, students, military. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday shows, 2 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door or visit www.ristage.org.
Through June 25
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – presented by Trinity Rep in the Dowling Theater. Tickets start at $27 and are available online at trinityrep.com/sweeney or by calling the ticket office at 401-351-4242.
Through June 18
“Red Velvet” – presented by Burbage Theatre Co. at its Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket. For tickets, visit www.burbagetheatre.org.
Friday, June 9
Bat Walk – at Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Learn all about the little brown bat, a species that lives seasonally on Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge. An Audubon naturalist will guide this late spring walk through the trails in search of bats flying over the field and at the pond. Fee: $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Ages 10 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
150th Anniversary Bingo – at Precious Blood Church hall, Hamlet Street, Woonsocket, 6-10 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. Ticket are $30 which includes 18 cards plus two strips for each special. Purchase tickets in advance at Precious Blood Church hall, from 5 to 7 p.m., or at the door. Only 225 tickets will be sold.
Friday-Sunday, June 9-11
44th Feast of St. Anthony – held on the parish grounds, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 5-11 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Event features live entertainment, amusements, food and drink.
Saturdays through Aug. 26
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Evening River Cruises – Hop aboard a 40-passenger boat for a peaceful 50-minute ride up the Blackstone River to take in the scenery and enjoy an evening on the water. Evening cruises run every Saturday night at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Saturday, June 10
Music on the Hill – Finale, 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Chamber music adventure, from Bach to Prokofiev to Dave Anderson. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door (cash and check only), and free for students with ID. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Heritage Ballet – presents An Evening of Dance at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, $30 and $35. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Warwick Symphony Orchestra – presents a free concert at 5 p.m., at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 78 Richmond Townhouse Road, Route 112, Richmond. Donations will be collected for Hasbro Children’s Hospital Arts and Enrichment programming. The rain date is Sunday, June 11.
Annual Strawberry Thanksgiving – at Tomaquag Museum, Upper College Road, South Kingstown, noon-4 p.m. Features artist demonstrations celebrating indigenous basketry, indigenous art and food vendors, traditional drumming and dance. Admission is free. The rain date is Sunday, June 11.
Sundays through Oct. 29
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Nature and Heritage Tours– the 50-min guided journey uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Learn about this interesting landscape and enjoy a chance glimpse at the river wildlife that inhabits this tight urban area…and discover why this geography attracted settlers and industries to the Blackstone Valley. Tours run every Sunday at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Sunday, June 11
Summer Fun Festival – at the Community Center of North Attleboro, 104 North Washington St., North Attleboro, Mass., noon-4 p.m. Features handmade arts and crafts, live music, local food, and kids activities.
