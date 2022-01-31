Wendy Anne Vossberg, 48, of Lincoln, Del., passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2022, at home after a tough battle with Lupus.
Born Jan. 11, 1974, in Woonsocket, R.I., Wendy is the daughter of Henry J. and Rachel (Laquerre) Tardanico. She graduated from Woonsocket High School and attended Rhode Island College. She then honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1993 to 1998, where she was stationed at Dover AFB in Delaware as a C-5 Crew Chief. She was also employed as a courier for the State of Delaware and for the city of Dover.
Wendy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking and listening to music. In her spare time, she loved boating, fishing, and crabbing. Wendy also had a passion for rescuing and caring for animals.
She leaves her two children Jordan and Brady Vossberg, and her longtime companion, Boyd Lord, of Lincoln, Del. She is also survived by her parents, Henry J. and Rachel (Laquerre) Tardanico, of Ocala, Fla.; her siblings Scott Tardanico of Plainville, Mass., Nicole Lefort and her husband, Robert, of Blackstone, Mass., and Erika Coleman and her husband, Blair, of Troutman, N.C.; as well as her nieces and nephews, Jaime, Kate and Sydney Tardanico, Victoria and Nathan Lefort, Mia and Alex Coleman.
Wendy’s service was held in Milford, Del.
Donations can be made in her honor to the Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org, or to the Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713.
