Whelan Ziegelmayer, 20, of John Mowry Road, Smithfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Born in New Haven, Conn., he lived in Smithfield all his life. He was the beloved son of Kim Ziegelmayer and Kevin Porter and brother to Ray T. Porter. He was the much-loved grandson of the late Suzanne Ziegelmayer-Thompson and the late John Thompson, as well as Hattie Porter and the late Willie Ray Porter. He was a cherished and loyal friend to many.
Whelan was an intelligent, funny and curious young man with an interest in many things. He was a Boy Scout for many years, attaining the rank of Life Scout, one below Eagle. He loved fishing, camping, hiking, cliff jumping and being outdoors. Though he chose not to pursue music, he was very musically gifted. He also loved to travel and explore and had spent time in France, Guyana, Utah, Arizona, Georgia, Virginia and New Orleans. In 2018, Whelan attended Wingate Wilderness Therapy in Utah and spoke often of his desire to return to work with youth in that program. Whelan also wanted to travel and see the world. He dreamed of being a race car driver or a pilot and would have been excellent at both. He loved working with his hands and worked as a mason. He attended First Unitarian Church of Providence throughout his childhood and early youth.
A visitation and funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 12 at First Unitarian Church of Providence, 1 Benevolent St., Providence, R.I. 02906. Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sky's The Limit Fund at skysthelimitfund.org/donate/ or Sky's The Limit Fund, 510A Valley Way, Milpitas, CA 95035.
