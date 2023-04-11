Wilfred H. Perron, 81, of North Smithfield, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at home. He was the husband of Lucille (Degrange) Perron for 63 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Arthur and Rita (Belliveau) Perron.
Wilfred worked as a painter for E.F. O’Donnell and W.F. Shea for many years, and Union #195 for 30 years. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 850 for 28 years and the Italian Working Mans Club for 17 years, and the Garlic Connection of Woonsocket. He enjoyed fishing, the Patriots and trips to the casino.
Besides his wife Lucille, he is survived by their children, Catherine Duquette and her husband, Russell, of North Smithfield, Wilfred Perron Jr. of Slatersville, and Charles Perron and his wife, Nicole, of East Providence; his siblings, Denise Duarte of Woonsocket, Eyvette Carlino, Arthur Perron, and Terry Ducharme, all of Fla., Robert Perron of Ala., Claire Provoyeur of North Smithfield, Rita Faria of Fall River, Mass., and Marie Joyal of Burrillville; and three grandchildren, Kelsey Desautels and her husband, Rudolph, Kyle Logan and his wife, Kayla Richard, and Brandon Duquette and his wife, Joan; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Beatrice Ferchin.
His funeral will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 310 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, Mass. Calling hours are Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woonsocket Elks #850, PO Box 879, Woonsocket, RI 02895, memo line should read Scholarship Fund.
