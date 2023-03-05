Wilfred J. "Fred" Ouellette, 96, of Greenville, and formerly of Woonsocket and Cumberland, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023, in Stillwater Skilled Nursing, Greenville.
He was the beloved husband of Therese M. (Montmarquette) Ouellette, for 75 wonderful years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Adolphe and Marie (Roch) Ouellette.
Mr. Ouellette was a graduate of Woonsocket High School and served in the Army Air Corps during WWII in Okinawa as an airplane mechanic. Fred was a printer for Dennison Manufacturing, before retiring in 1988, and had previously worked for Pratt-Whitney and Uniroyal. In retirement, he became a talented painter - when living at Bear Hill Village, he would fill the rec room with his art, changing it out for each season, and often gifting his work to others. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, gardening, hosting family outings, and watching the Boston Red Sox, the Patriots, and golf. Fred's greatest love was his wife and family, and he enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides his wife, Therese, he leaves his children, Gerard “Gerry” Ouellette and his wife, Isabelle, of McAlester, Okla., Maurice “Moe” Ouellette and his life partner, Linda Brennan, of Oxford, Mass., Denise Berthiaume and her husband, Gerard, of North Smithfield, and Richard Ouellette of Warwick; six grandchildren, Nicole Riegler, Eric Ouellette, Jill Clark, Jenna Macaulay, and Adam and Audrey Ouellette; four great-grandchildren, Isabella, Fiona, Theodore, and Oliver; and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Leo and Wildor “Jeff” Ouellette, Simone Lafleur, Irene Remillard, Cora Demers, and Isabelle Carpentier; and he was the great-grandfather of the late Leighanne Ouellette.
His funeral will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, beginning with visitation at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. John Vianney Church, 3587 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Jimmy Fund online at www.jimmyfund.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.