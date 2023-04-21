William A. “Billy” Siravo (Capt. PFD, Ret’d), 86, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, April 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Carol A. (Angelini) Siravo. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late William and Jennie (DeStefano) Siravo.
Mr. Siravo was a firefighter for the city of Providence for 29 years before retiring as captain in 1989. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean war and has lived in Smithfield since 1978. He was an avid golfer and a 21-year member of Glocester Country Club and also Trigg’s Golf Club in Providence. He was a member of the Retired Firefighter’s Association, he loved to read, travel and was an avid fan of the New England sport’s teams. Billy had an understated sense of humor and will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, Carol, he was the loving father of Andrea M. Larson and her husband, Earl R. Larson III, of Narragansett, and Diana Siravo-Marcotte and her husband, Jeremy W. Marcotte, of Coventry. He was the brother of Nancy Hayes of Bristol and the late Barbara and Ronald Siravo. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tara Larson, Emily Larson, Tyler Marcotte and Jacob Marcotte.
His funeral was held Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 9 a.m., in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, with military honors that followed outside of the church, burial was private. Visitation was Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, will be appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.