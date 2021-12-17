William A. Giusti Jr., 77, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at home.
He was the husband of Joan F. (Pickering) Giusti. They had been married for 37 years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late William A. Giusti Sr. and Irene (Tierney) Giusti. He had lived in Lincoln for many years.
Mr. Giusti was employed as a sales representative for various companies retiring from Mattress Giant. He was an Air Force veteran.
In addition to his wife, Joan, he is survived by his daughter, Lauren A. Giusti, of Florida; his sister, Irene C. “Renee” Bissonnette, of Cumberland; his nephew, Michael Bissonnette (Cynthia); his niece, Beth Anne Dery (John Paul); his cousin, Norma A. Read; close friends Eric and Kimberly Jacobson and their daughters Emily and Lily Jacobson, and his furry friends Oliver and Bella Mae.
He was the brother-in-law of the late Robert J. Bissonnette and the cousin of the late Richmond Read.
Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the R.I. Veterans Home Fund or R.I. Food Bank.
A Mass of Christian Burial and burial will take place at a later date.
To view the guestbook, visit www.LincolnFuneralHome.org .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.