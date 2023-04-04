William C. Horley, 81, of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Bill was born and raised in New Jersey but spent most of his life in Rhode Island. After graduating from Nichols College, he served his country proudly as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard from 1963-1970, attaining the rank of Petty Officer. He then embarked on a successful career in the marine industry, working as a regional sales manager for Nissan Marine and later as National Sales Manager for Tru Marine.
Having been raised across the street from a yacht club, Bill’s passion for sailing and the sea were cemented at an early age. An avid sailor, Bill loved teaching his children and grandchildren to sail. He was never happier than with his hand on the tiller, wind at his back, surrounded by his family and friends. Block Island was always his destination of choice. It was through these shared experiences that his family developed their love for the water, sailing, and Block Island.
He also loved spending time and the many adventures he had with his nieces and nephews. He cherished the memories that were made and looked forward to the laughter that they brought him.
Bill’s other great love was playing banjo and harmonica in the Triboro Bluegrass Gospel Jam. Together, they played many charitable concerts and were always a hit in the Cumberland 4th of July parade. Their last concert in January was capped by a solo from Bill, which he rocked!
If you knew Bill, you appreciated his big smile, quick wit, and great sense of humor. He loved a chance to poke fun at the ones he loved and join in on the laughter. He held onto that charm to his last days. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons Chris (Ev) and Brian (Courtney); grandchildren Sara, Alex, Tatum, Cooper, and Maryn; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Bill’s Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 14, at 11 a.m., in the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 120 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland, R.I. Burial will take place at a later date in Arnolds Mills Cemetery, Cumberland.
