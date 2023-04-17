William E. Bailey, 76, of Snake Hill Road, Glocester, passed away on Friday, April 14, surrounded by his loved ones.
Born in Providence, a son of the late William and Stanka (Toteff) Bailey. He had lived in Glocester for 40 years previously living in Smithfield and North Providence. He had served with the U.S. Army National Guard.
Bill had been a teacher and assistant athletic director at North Providence High School for 35 years retiring in 2003. He was a member of the North Providence Hall of Fame. He had been a delegate and negotiator with the AFLCIO for over 20 years.
Bill was an avid golfer and after a round he enjoyed a few Miller Lights. He was a passionate New York Yankee and New York Giants fan.
He leaves his daughters, Danielle J. Bailey of Glocester, R.I., and Dana R. Houle and her husband, Michael, of Chepachet, R.I. He was the grandfather of Celina, Caitlyn, Aaron, Antonio, Averee, Chanel, Aiden, RaeAnne, Lennox and the twins Nadia and Liam. He leaves his brother Calvin Bailey of Greenville, S.C. He was the brother of the late Nicholas and Gail Bailey.
A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, April 20, at 11 a.m., at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Burial with Military Honors will follow. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 19, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44, at Greenville Common, Greenville.
