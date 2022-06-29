William F. Achille, William, 85, of North Providence, passed away peacefully on June 1.
He was the longtime companion of Lee Spivey. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Roger and Anna (Uliano) Achille.
He is survived by his three children, William Achille (wife, Sandra) of Greenville, Alana Flask of San Antonio, Texas, and Alicia DeSimone (husband, Gino) of West Warwick; his sister, Donna Salvadore of Delray Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren, William Achille, Jessica Achille, Kyle Hepner, Garrett Hepner, along with a great-grandchild, Gavin Achille, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Roger and Stephen Achille and his sister Arlene Callendar.
William was a barber for most of his life. He owned Chillie Willie’s Barber Shop located in Centredale, where he enjoyed working side by side with his son, Billy, for several years. He was a longtime softball player. He played for Post 56 team along with several others and enjoyed traveling around the country for tournaments. William was also a member of the Centredale Volunteer Fireman Association. William was devoted to his family and friends and especially his beloved dog, Lacey.
There will be no formal service at the request of our beloved one.
