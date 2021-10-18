William F. "Bill" Bouvier, 73, formerly of Cumberland, died Oct. 15, 2021, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late William O. and Rita (Rousseau) Bouvier.
Bill was a 1966 graduate of Cumberland High School. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Bill was a communicant of St. Joan of Arc Church. He enjoyed golfing, and was an avid New England sports fan.
He leaves his sisters, Dianne Walsh of North Smithfield, and Patricia Bobb of Worcester, Mass.; his nephew and godson, Michael Walsh, and his wife, Tarah, of Cranston, and their children, Hayden and Hudson; his niece and goddaughter, Jessica Bobb of Worcester, Mass., and his niece, Jennifer Bobb of Queens, N.Y.; and his longtime companion, Theresa Godin, of Woonsocket.
His funeral will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
