William H. “Billy” Finlay, 76, passed away on Feb. 20, 2022, in the VA Medical Center in Providence with his wife by his side.
He was the husband of Sharon A. (Hammersley) Finlay. They had been married for 32 years. He shared his love of his wife, Sharon, with his beloved "Bubba."
Born in Providence, a son of the late Joseph A. and Mary R. (Laramie) Finlay. He had lived in Smithfield most of his life. He was an Army veteran who served his country in Vietnam.
He had been an auto mechanic with Danny’s Auction Barn before retiring in 2005. As Billy was many things to many people, he was an avid lover of all things cars, African grey birds and bowling.
Besides his wife, he leaves a daughter, Dawn M. Finlay, of Smithfield. He was the grandfather of Krystal Rose Dosantos and Katelyn Marie Finlay. He was the brother of Delphine Vanasse of Smithfield, Joseph Finlay Jr. of Harrisville, Mary Babilewicz of Scituate, and Faith LaRocque of Somerset, Mass. He was also the brother to the late George Finlay, Grace Williams, Hugh Finlay, Sarah Picard, Dorothy Dorgan, Alfonse "Sonny" Finlay, and Mildred Hamel. Billy also shared a special bond with his countless nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service was held Saturday, Feb. 26 in the Chapel at Highland Park, One Rhode Island Avenue, Johnston. Visitation was held Feb. 25 in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Burial with Military Honors was held in Highland Park.
For messages of condolence, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net.
