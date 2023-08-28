William H. Daigle, 73, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in the Philip Hulitar Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Providence.
He was the beloved husband of Linda (Greenwood) Daigle. They have been married for the past 40 years.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of Alexander and Beatrice (Letendre) Daigle. Bill resided in Lincoln for most of his life.
Bill was an avid musician, frequently playing his guitar and making music with his friends. He enjoyed camping, traveling and maintaining his collection of tools. He was also known for his quick wit and always trying to tease or make someone smile. He was quite possibly The Beach Boys' greatest fan.
He was a truck driver for most of his life, and most recently was the owner and operator of WHD Painting, in Lincoln for many years, and he was also employed by Maplewood Farms Condominiums, in Cumberland, as a property maintenance worker prior to retirement.
Alongside his wife, he is survived by his stepdaughter, Heather (Joseph) Montijo, of Lincoln; his sister, Susan Byrnes, and her husband, John, of Woonsocket; six grandchildren: Andrew Lanni, Kirsta Lanni, Courteney Garcia, Zane Montijo, Victoria Kermen and Amelia Matson; his four great-grandchildren along with his niece, Erin Lydon (Tom), and their children, and nephew Jeffrey Byrnes (Heather) and their children. He was the brother of the late Robert Daigle and the stepfather of the late Richard Joseph.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Bill's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI 02864.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the America Lung Association, Rhode Island Chapter, 260 West Exchange St., Providence, RI 02903.
