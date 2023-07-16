William J. "Billy" Free III, 54, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Philip Hulitar Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Providence.
He was the husband of Kristen L. (Lozy) Free. They have been married for the past 26 years.
Updated: July 16, 2023 @ 8:55 pm
Born in Attleboro, Mass., he was the son of Karen (LaRose) Free and the late William J. Free Jr. Billy was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
He was a warehouse dispatch manager for Donada Inc., Woonsocket for more than 15 years.
He was a former coach for the Cumberland Colts Youth Football for many years.
Billy brought laughter and joy to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. With a quick wit and an infectious smile, Billy had a remarkable ability to light up any room he entered. His sense of humor was unparalleled, and his jokes and witty remarks never failed to bring smiles to the faces of those around him. When it came to cornhole, he was more than just an avid player; he was a true enthusiast. Whether it was a casual game with friends or a competitive match, his passion for the sport was evident in every throw. Additionally, as a devoted fan of the New England Patriots, he would passionately cheer for his team, embodying the spirit of true loyalty. His absence will be deeply felt by all who shared in his laughter and enjoyed his company.
Above all, Billy's greatest joy came from being with his family and friends. Whether it was gathering for a family dinner or enjoying a night out with his beloved wife, Kristen, their cherished son, Billy, and all who loved him, his heart overflowed with love and happiness in their presence. The bond he shared with his family and friends was a testament to his kind and nurturing spirit. Billy's memory will forever shine brightly in the lives he touched, and his legacy of laughter, love, and family devotion will continue to inspire us all. His absence will be deeply felt by all who shared in his laughter and enjoyed his company.
Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by his son William J. "Billy" Free IV; his brother, Casey J. Free, and his wife, Beth; his two nieces Abby and Hannah Free, all of Cumberland, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Billy's Life Celebration to be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 2 to 7 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
